Mixed Day of Results for Kerry Ladies

Today was a mixed day of results for the Kerry Ladies in the Lidl Ladies Division 1 Kerry suffered defeat at the hands of Monaghan on a score of 2-9 to 1-10 while in the Munster Minor Ladies A Championship Kerry 3-13 to Tipp 3-05.

After last weekends fixture being postponed the Kerry ladies met Monaghan in IT Blanchardstown looking to get their campaign off to a start, Monaghan hit home early scoring a goal just inside the first two minutes as Kerry were made chase the game early.

The kingdom rallied back and were level minutes later 1-0 to 0-3.

The first half was a close one and the sides were level at half time, 7 points a piece 2-1 to 0-7.

Monaghan lead early in the half and continued to lead late on in the game.

A goal in the dying embers from Deidre Geaney was not enough to seal victory for the kingdom as they felt just short, Final Score 2-9 1-10.

Managher Graham Shine spoke to us

The Minors had a different result today as they came out on top against Tipperary

Kerry led 2-9 to 1-3 at half time and were looking comfortable

Tipperary may have been down but came back in the second half but Kerry ran out winners 3-11 3-05