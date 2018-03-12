Missing Tralee girl found safe and well

A 13-year-old Tralee girl who went missing last night has been found safe and well, her family report.

Chelsea Lyons – who turns 14 this week – had been last seen by her family in their home in Woodview Park, Tralee at around 9 o’clock last night.

Her aunt Sarah Barron from Kilgarvan made an urgent appeal for information on this morning’s Kerry Today.

Fortunately, Chelsea has been found safe and well this afternoon.

Sarah had this message for Radio Kerry listeners: ‘Thank you all so very much for your shares, support and searches. We can’t thank you enough.’