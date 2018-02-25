Missing small brown & white Jack Russell

Small Brown & White Jack Russell bitch, with a brown paw print on her back, went missing from her kennel last night sometime after 10pm. Please contact Kathleen on 087 7629565 with any information. Reward offered.
Tributes paid following tragic passing of 14-year-old Dingle footballer
A young footballer, accidentally injured while playing in a match last week, has passed away. 14-year-old Aodhán Ó Conchúir was injured while playing for Pobalscoil...
75% of inspected local authority houses in Kerry not compliant with standards
75% of inspected local authority houses in Kerry were not compliant with standards. The National Oversight and Audit Commission revealed the details for 2016, in...
Kerry Fianna Fáil Kerry Senator asked to apologise following tweet about meeting
A Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator has been reportedly asked to apologise following a tweet. The Sunday Independent today reports the Glencree Organisation has written to...
Where’s the ‘Easter’ Gone in Easter Eggs? – February 23rd, 2018
Nicole Murphy is 11 ½ years old and goes to Loreto National School in Killarney. She wrote an email to Jerry because she was...
Teenagers Arriving Dangerously Drunk to Alcohol-Free Disco – February 23rd, 2018
Today’s Irish Examiner reported how the parents of some of the drunken teenagers allegedly abused medical staff who were helping the youngsters and claiming...
Call from the Dáil – February 23rd, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry for his weekly look at events in Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call3.mp3