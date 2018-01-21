Missing from the Muckross area a large brown dog with pointed ears.

Missing from the Muckross area of Killarney since Friday morning (Jan. 19th) at 10.15am approx.  a large brown dog with pointed ears, resembling a German Sheppard.  Answers to the name “Nero”.  Dog is micro -chipped  & wasn’t  wearing his collar at the time he went missing.

