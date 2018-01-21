Missing from the Muckross area a large brown dog with pointed ears.

Missing from the Muckross area of Killarney since Friday morning (Jan. 19th) at 10.15am approx. a large brown dog with pointed ears, resembling a German Sheppard. Answers to the name “Nero”. Dog is micro -chipped & wasn’t wearing his collar at the time he went missing.
An Ghaeltacht Chase All-Ireland Football Final Spot
An Ghaeltacht can today qualify for the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Final. They’re just 60 minutes from Croke Park as they get set...
Conroy Hall Bingo Killarney Tonight.
Conroy Hall Bingo Killarney takes place at 8.30pm tonight. At least €5,000 must be won on the night. All very welcome.
Community Games Badminton Underway In Moyvane
Community Games boys and girls badminton competition takes place in Moyvane this weekend. Neilus Collins reports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Wexford have won the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup in dramatic fashion, beating Kilkenny in hurling's first ever free-taking competition. The sides were level...
