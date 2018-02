Gardaí are looking for the public’s help in tracing a missing Cork woman.

Eileen McCarthy, who is 55 years-old, has been missing from her home in Cork city since yesterday morning, and it’s believed she may be in the Killarney area.

Eileen is 5’2”, of medium build, with brown shoulder-length hair, and she is possibly travelling in a black 07 Cork registered Toyota Yaris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local Garda station.