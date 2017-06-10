Minke whale washed up in Dingle may have become entangled in ropes

A whale, which washed up on a Dingle beach this week, may have become entangled in ropes.

The minke whale was found at Beenbawn Beach, close to Dingle Lighthouse at the mouth of the harbour.

The whale was described as a ‘sub-adult’ female.

Nick Massett of the Irish Whale and Dolphin group, who examined and measured the whale said markings on the body were perhaps consistent with the animal becoming entangled in ropes at sea.

Waters around Dingle are home to a number of whale and dolphin species including the endangered humpback whales species and the world famous friendly dolphin Fungie.

Major dregding works are set to commence in the harbour at the end of this month.