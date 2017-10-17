Ministers meeting to discuss future of Valentia Ferry service

Three Ministers are meeting today to discuss a possible cross departmental approach to securing the long-term future of Valentia Ferry.

The current ferry which is 50 years old has been operating in South Kerry for 21 years.

A new ferry will cost €2.8 million and Valentia Ferry manager Richard Foran says €1 million euro will be raised locally.

This year the service which operates every 10 minutes from March to October carried 100,000 cars and 250,000 passengers.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, Minister for Rural Development Michael Ring and Transport Minister Shane Ross are meeting at 4pm.