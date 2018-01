Local authorities are being warned they will lose flood defence funding if they delay projects.

The Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, made the comments ahead of flood defence works funding, which is to be announced next month.

It’s believed Tralee is in line to be one of the five prioritised locations.

Minister Moran warned local authorities funding will go elsewhere if plans are not put in place quickly, according to the Irish Independent.