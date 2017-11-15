Minister on visit to Kerry says Shane Ross is not against rural Ireland

Minister Finian McGrath says Shane Ross is not against rural Ireland.

The Minster of State for Disabilities, is in Kerry today speaking to social care students on disability policy and strategy at the Institute of Technology Tralee.

Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae said yesterday in the Dail that Minister Ross does not understand what it means to live in rural Ireland and amendments proposed to the Road Traffic Act 2016 were unfair.

The Independent TD was speaking in response to a proposal by Shane Ross that would make it an offence for the owner of a vehicle to allow it to be driven by an unaccompanied learner driver.

Speaking in Tralee today Minister McGrath said Shane Ross is not against rural Ireland: