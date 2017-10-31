Minister of State says Ireland can still win right to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

The Minister of State with responsibility for Sport says Ireland can still win the right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin, was reacting to the recommendation that South Africa host rugby’s biggest competition.

Despite his disappointment, Minister Griffin says the setback is one the country can overcome.

He adds the IRFU will draw on all of their Irish spirit in the coming weeks to relay Ireland’s proposition to the voting council, ahead of the vote on November 15th.

The Minister says South Africa may be the favourite, but two weeks is a long time in sport and politics.