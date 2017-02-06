Minister speaks of importance of having project matching that of Shannon LNG for Ireland’s energy needs

A Government Minister has spoken of the importance to this country of having access to a liquefied natural gas supply for our energy needs.

Minister Denis Naughten says the potential benefits of importing liquefied natural gas directly onto our island and the role of natural gas storage must be examined in the context of Brexit.

Shannon LNG has such a plan for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank but the project’s been delayed since it was first announced over a decade ago.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten, has been speaking today at an All-Ireland conference on Brexit and its impact on our energy supply.

Speaking in County Roscommon, the Minister didn’t make a direct reference to Shannon LNG’s plan to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

However he stated that a project, matching the terms of the LNG plan, must be examined in the context of the UK’s impending departure from the EU.

Minister Naughten said Ireland imports most of its energy – in 2015 we had an import dependency of 88% – and the UK is the source of much of this.

Fianna Fáil senator, Ned O’Sullivan, has a motion in the Seanad for Wednesday that the Government recognises, what he says is, the real threat to energy supply posed by Brexit.

He’s called on the Government to immediately engage with the promoters of Shannon LNG and take equity in the project if necessary.

If the €600 million project, which has been beset by delays, were to go ahead, promoters say it would create hundreds of construction jobs and up to 50 permanent positions.