Minister Shane Ross to visit Kerry

Minister for Transport, Sport and Tourism Shane Ross is to visit Kerry.

He accepted an invitation from Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae during a Dáil debate this week on roads.

Deputy Healy-Rae said other TDs have criticised the Minister for not visiting his own Department in Killarney, but says he had intended to do so before Christmas before events took hold.

Minister Shane Ross has now accepted the Kerry TD’s invitation issued many months ago.

He’ll address a number of issues including the dangerous situation caused by roads, as well as visiting his Department’s offices in Killarney.