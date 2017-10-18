Ministers to search all avenues to support Valentia Ferry

Three Ministers including, Junior Minister Brendan Griffin have agreed to search every possible avenue for channelling support for Valentia Ferry.

Yesterday Minister Griffin was joined by Minister for Rural Development Michael Ring and Transport Minister Shane Ross as well as Deputy Michael Healy Rae to discuss securing funding to ensure the future of the service.

The current ferry which is 50 years old has been operating in South Kerry for 21 years.

A new ferry will cost €2.8 million, Valentia Ferry manager Richard Foran said €1 million euro will be raised locally.

Minister Griffin says they will reconvene in the near future, he believes Fáilte Ireland should help finance the ferry: