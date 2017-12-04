Minister says opening of Deer Lodge shows how much mental health is valued

The opening of the Deer Lodge recovery unit in Killarney shows how much mental health is valued.

That’s according to Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, who officially opened the centre today.

The 40-bed mental health facility for adults and older people replaced the O’Connor Unit, and comprises four households connected through a central part featuring communal and therapy areas.

The €13 million development opened its doors in July after being completed two years ago, but remediation works have since been carried out to remove radon.

Junior Minister Daly says the opening of Deer Lodge is a very welcome development.