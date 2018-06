Kerry will reap the economic benefits of yesterday’s royal visit for a long time to come.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to Kerry will showcase the county in a positive light.

He says many misconceptions about Ireland have been proven false.





Minister Griffin admits there has been some dissent from parts of the county about the royal visit.

However, he says it’s time to look to the future.