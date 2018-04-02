Minister says Kerry car ferry not eligible for funding

The Fáilte Ireland Grants Scheme for Large Tourism Projects does not fund car ferries.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, made the claim in correspondence with Kerry County Council, on the role of the Valentia Car Ferry in South Kerry.

The current Valentia ferry, which is 50-years-old, has been operating in South Kerry for 21 years.

It’s believed a new ferry will cost €2.8 million, and the Valentia Island Ferry Company says €1 million euro will be raised locally.

The company applied to the Fáilte Ireland Grants Scheme for Large Tourism Projects to source the remainder of the funding.

However, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, says the grants scheme does not fund car ferries, or any type of transport service.

He adds the scheme applied for is a competitive grants scheme, and most applications do not meet the required criteria.

Additionally, Minster Ross says his department does not become involved in the management or development of individual tourism projects.