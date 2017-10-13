Minister says farmers looking for slurry spreading have nothing to fear

The Agriculture Minister says farmers looking for an extension to the slurry spreading deadline should have nothing to fear.

Michael Creed was speaking ahead of this Sunday, which is the cut-off date for farmers and contractors spreading slurry.

The Minister says requests for an extension will be dealt with on a case by case basis, because of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme.

Minister Creed fears another deadline extension would signal to the EU Commission that Ireland’s farmers don’t have sufficient storage capacity, and they could be required to increase it at a significant cost.

He says any farmer looking for an extension shouldn’t be concerned about a farm inspection.