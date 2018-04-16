Minister rules out funding dangerous stretch of North Kerry road this year

The Transport Minister has ruled out funding for a dangerous stretch of North Kerry road this year.

Locals and politicians have been calling for finance for part of the Dale Road for almost a decade.

The Dale Road, also known at the Rathscannel road, is the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff; the 2.2km section in need of overhaul stretches south of Ballinclogher Cross to Derryvrin and onto Rathscannel.

A 2.5km section, north of Ballinclogher Cross was improved in 2009 at a cost of €3 million; similar funding is required from central government for these works south of the cross.

The road, built on bog, has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil recently raised the issue with the Transport Minister, Shane Ross, asking if additional funding will be made available to Kerry County Council to fully recondition the road.

In a written reply, however, Minister Ross said all grant funding available to his Department has been allocated for this year.

He said before the financial crisis, local authorities could apply on a regular basis for specific improvement grants, but that was curtailed, and there’s now limited scope for funding projects.

He emphasised the importance of local authorities prioritising roads when allocating their own resources.