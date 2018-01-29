Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor visits IT Tralee

The Minister of State with responsibility for higher education was on an official visit to the Institute of Technology Tralee today.

Vice President at IT Tralee, Bríd McElligott, who has responsiblity for research and development, says the visit was an opportunity to showcase the organisation’s ambitions.

Junior Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor also discussed plans for the merger of IT Tralee and CIT into the Munster Technological University.

Bríd McEllligott says the timing of the minister’s visit was opportune.