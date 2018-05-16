Minister Kevin Boxer Moran on flood relief for Kerry – May 16th, 2018

Minister of State at the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Kevin Boxer Moran speaks to Jerry about the new flood relief packages announced for Kerry under the Government’s national scheme.
German tourist air-lifted to hospital after injury on Killarney’s Purple Mountain
Valentia Coast Guard are currently co-ordinating the rescue of a woman off Purple Mountain in Killarney. It's understood the woman is a German tourist in...
Post mortem due on man who died on Macgillycuddy Reeks
The rescue follows the death of a Canadian man in his thirties yesterday after he fell over 300 feet on the Macgillycuddy Reeks. The man's...
Killarney hosting conference for one of the country’s largest group of trade unions
A national conference for one of the country's largest group of trade unions will begin in Killarney this evening. Fórsa, which has 80,000 members, is...
The Global Village – May 15th, 2018
Musician, composer and teacher Ruti Lachs is JJ`s special guest to discuss her one-woman musical show "Sideways on Planet Piano" which she is bringing to Kerry...
90’s Pop – The Definitive
Minister of State at the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Kevin Boxer Moran speaks to Jerry about the new flood relief packages...