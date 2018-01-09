Minister for Justice aware of investigation involving a District Judge

The Department of Justice and Equality has confirmed that Minister Charles Flanagan is aware that Gardai are conducting an investigation into allegations of a criminal nature in relation to a judge of the District Court.

A statement from the Department says it would not be appropriate for the Minister to comment on a criminal investigation.

It says that the conduct and management of all court businesses including court sittings is the responsibility of the President of each court jurisdiction.

The statement adds that during the last Oireachtas term, the Governments Judicial Council Bill was debated in the Seanad and Minister Flanagan has said that he hopes this important bill, which contains provisions in relation to a wide range of matters in relation to judiciary, including judicial content, will become law in the first half of 2018.