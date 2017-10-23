Minister to be invited to walk Tralee Fenit Greenway to push project forward

Minister Brendan Griffin is to be invited to walk part of the Tralee Fenit Greenway in order to push the project forward.

Tralee Municipal District councillors expressed disappointment that no funding was allocated to the project in the MD budget for 2018.

Members met this morning to approve spending for the coming year.

Sinn Fein’s Toireasa Ferris and Pa Daly voted against the budget for the coming year, but it was passed after the other seven Tralee councillors voted for it.

They’re due to spend almost half a million euro (€499,000) during 2018, and along with grant aid, this will result in an overall investment in the area of €659,000.

Councillors allocations are remaining at €29,000 per member.

€100,000 is to be spent on town development projects, €98,000 on community support and initiatives, and €40,000 on rural and village development.

Concerns were raised about the proposed Tralee Fenit Greenway not being included in the coming year’s budget.

MD Manager Michael Scannell said the project is a priority, and they’re aiming to continue with planning and design, so it’s shovel ready to apply when funding becomes available.

All MDs are to start Municipal District Wide Footpath Programmes, where improvement works will be carried out to footpaths over 2018 and 2019.