The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy has opened a new 20-unit social housing scheme in Killarney.

The €3.1m scheme of two-storey, three-bedroom units will provide homes for families currently in need of accommodation in the Killarney area.

The Minister also opened the Kenmare’s news 5 million euro water treatment plant which will see over 2,000 people benefit from this upgrade.