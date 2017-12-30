Minister for Health says those being recalled for scans shouldn’t view it as a “bad thing”

The Minister for Health says those being recalled for scans in UHK shouldn’t view it as a “bad thing”.

Simon Harris was speaking about the ongoing mass review of 46,000 scans in University Hospital Kerry.

To date, over 26,000 images have been reviewed, with 45 patients being recalled so far.

The reviews completed account for almost sixty per cent of the patients impacted.

Minister Harris says “we need to be careful we don’t decide people being recalled is a bad thing”, according to the Irish Independent.

The Minister will meet with the South/South West Hospital Group when the review is finished.

Additionally, it’s believed the Health Information and Quality Authority is carrying out an independent review into the matter.