Minister for Health says he’s satisfied with UHK management of the review of 46,000 scans

The Minister for Health says he’s satisfied with the management of a major scan review.

Over 46,000 scans are being reviewed at University Hospital Kerry, with seven cases identified so far where serious diagnoses were missed.

Minister Simon Harris says hospital management put in place a robust and precautionary procedure when deciding on the course of action to be taken.

Additionally, Minister Harris says he is heartened by the comments of clinicians in the Kerry area, who he claims are very supportive of the measures taken by UHK management.