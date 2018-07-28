Minister Griffin welcomes Liam Miller tribute match going ahead in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The GAA has confirmed that a tribute soccer match for the late Liam Miller can go ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Following meetings between the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council, the event will take place at the Cork Stadium on Tuesday September 25th.

A GAA event will take place in advance of the Tribute Match with details to be finalised in the coming weeks.





Ticket details will be finalised on Monday.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement and thanked everybody involved for their efforts to reach agreement.

He says everybody involved in the process is acutely aware that there is a grieving family at the heart of everything, and their well-being is the most important factor of all.