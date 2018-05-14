Minister Griffin to turn sod on €1.1 million Coláiste Gleann Lí development

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin will turn the sod on a €1.1 million development at Coláiste Gleann Lí in Tralee this morning.

This marks the start of extensive building works at the secondary school in Clash by Kerry Education and Training Board.

The extension will house an ICT/Creative Arts Centre, as well as specialist classrooms.

Changing facilities and flood lighting for the existing astro turf pitch will also be developed.

The works are the second phase of a development process; the first part was completed in 2014 and saw the refurbishment of specialist classrooms.