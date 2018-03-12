Minister Griffin on official visit to Mexico

Minister of State Brendan Griffin is on a four-day official visit to Mexico.

The Junior Minister at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport is launching a project which will see a number of famous monuments in Guadalajara turned green.

Every year, in celebration of St Patrick’s Day, Ireland illuminates in green the most iconic and important sites and monuments around the world.

Minister Griffin said he hoped the visit would pave the way for commercial and cultural ties between the two countries.