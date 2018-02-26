Minister Griffin launches Kerry Month of Enterprise

The annual Kerry Month of Enterprise has been officially launched by Minister Brendan Griffin.

Now in its fifth year, it showcases some of the enterprise activities and organisations in the county.

The month aims to give established businesses and budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to network and discover the assistance available to them.

It’s is a collaborative initiative between Kerry County Council, the Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Udarás na Gaeltachta, the local partnerships, and IT Tralee.

Highlights include the Cantillon Conference, the IT Tralee Enterprise Showcase, and Founder Friday.