Minister Griffin asks for costings on hop-on hop-off Wild Atlantic Way bus

Kerry Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has asked his department to provide a cost for a hop-on, hop-off bus along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The shuttle service, which would run on a loop between villages and towns along the Western seaboard, would further boost tourism and provide transport for locals.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has suggested the service, and has asked for it to be costed.

He believes this bus network would be viable given the large number travelling on the route, and would suit people who don’t have a car.