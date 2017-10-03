Minister Griffin addresses OECD high-level meeting on tourism

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin today addressed the OECD high-level meeting on tourism in Paris.

The event marks the occasion of the 100th meeting of the Tourism Committee and supports the future policy agenda of member and partner countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Today’s meeting brought together Ministers, senior policy makers, and industry leaders to discuss ways to deliver more sustainable and inclusive tourism growth.

Following the meeting, Kerry Minister Brendan Griffin travelled to London where he’ll attend Tourism Ireland’s Flavours of Ireland event, as well as meetings with British travel trade representatives to discuss tourism in the post-Brexit environment.