Minster for State for Disabilities Finian McGrath, is in Kerry today speaking to social care students on disability policy and strategy at the Institute of Technology Tralee.

The Independent Alliance Minster will also be visiting the CARA centre for adapted physical activity.

During his visit he will also be meeting with the UNESCO Project at the college. IT Tralee has the UNESCO Chair for inclusive physical education.

Both projects are based in the 15 million euro Kerry Sports Academy.