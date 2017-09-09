Minister confirms IDA visits to Tralee advance manufacturing facility

There have been a number of visits to the Advance Manufacturing Facility in Tralee over the past few days.

That’s according to Minister of State for Tourism & Sport, Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Speaking to Joe McGill on this morning’s Saturday Supplement, Minister Griffin said met with IDA CEO Martin Shanahan yesterday to discuss the project.

He said ‘hopes are high’ for the location:

Minister Griffin said Kerry has experienced the biggest live register drop since 2012 and the delivery of ‘sustainable employment’ is way forward in terms of continuing this trend: