Minister claims there will be significant improvements to pension outcomes for homemakers and carers

It’s claimed there will be significant improvements to pension outcomes for homemakers and carers.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, was speaking about those who were affected by rate band changes in 2012.

He says the new Total Contributions Approach will calculate pensions based on all contributions made over a working career.

There will also be provisions for a new Home Caring Credit of up to 20 years, to assist workers who took time out to raise families.

Minister Griffin says the new model will help build a sustainable future for those pensioners in Kerry who took time outside the paid workplace, while raising families or in a caring role