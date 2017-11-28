The Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Tourism spoke to Jerry about the political instability in recent days
Kerry TDs react to Frances Fitzgerald resignation announcement
Frances Fitzgerald says her resignation was necessary to avoid a potentially destablising general election. The Tánaiste will resign in the Dáil this afternoon. Minister Fitzgerald said...
Land acquired for completion of Dingle Inner Relief Road
Land needed to construct phase four of the long awaited Dingle Inner Relief Road has been acquired. It's believed up to ten landowners were involved...
Man who tried to steal medical secretary’s wallet given ten-month sentence
A man with 117 previous convictions who attempted to steal a medical secretary's purse has been given a ten-month sentence. 38-year-old Trevor O'Callaghan of 1...
The Farmer Who Tracked Down His Stolen Machinery – November 28th, 2017
Peter Farrelly from Co Meath has been telling Jerry how a marking scheme helped him track down his stolen farm property. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_27_kt_farm.mp3
Minister Brendan Griffin on the Political Uncertainty – November 27th, 2017
The Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Tourism spoke to Jerry about the political instability in recent days http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_27_kt_mbg.mp3
Personal Finance – November 27th, 2017
Brian Leslie of Prima Finance joins Jerry on the last Monday of every month to answer your personal finance queries. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_27_kt_pf.mp3