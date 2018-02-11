Minister announces €2.28 million for Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre

€2.28 million in funding has been announced for the Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre.

The funding is part of a €27.9 million capital investment package – announced today by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD.

The Fishery Harbour & Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2018 will provide funding for safety, maintenance and development works at the six Fishery Harbour Centres: Dingle, Castletownbere, Ros an Mhíl, Dunmore East, Howth and Killybegs.

These six centres account for 82% of all quota landings into Ireland.

Of the €2.28 million allocated to Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre, €300,000 is designated for the upgrade of the marine facilities building.

€310,000 will go towards safety and maintenance with €21,000 for disability.

€1.65 million is to go towards ‘contractual commitments’.

Minister Creed said the investment builds on the on the €92m invested in the Fishery Harbour Centres and €25m invested in the Local Authority infrastructure since 2010.