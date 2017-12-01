Mindfulness CD

Deirdre spoke to Susan Fitzgerald who has recently made a new CD to help people going through grief.
Other Voices festival gets underway today in Dingle
The eir Other Voices annual festival gets underway today in Dingle. The 16th instalment to be hosted in St James' Church and other venues around...
UHK undertaking measures to reduce patients waiting on trolleys
University Hospital Kerry has undertaken a number of measures to reduce patients waiting on trolleys. At the recent HSE South health forum, Cllr John Joe...
Construction of Kenmare homes, under Rebuilding Ireland programme, to begin this month
Further progress has been made on the rollout of Kerry County Council’s housing programme with the construction of 22 new houses in Kenmare set...
Intro matchmaking Dating Slot | November Part 2
Fergal Harrington from www.intro.ie & www.arealkeeper.ie discusses the fear of rejection http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_29_intro.mp3
Citizens Advice | November
Mary Grandfield talks to us about taxation and entitlements in this month's citizens advice feature. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Citizen1.mp3
Business Guru
Deirdre spoke to Moira Ni Ghallachoir, a Donegal woman who transformed her native village in the middle of the recession, ahead of her heading...