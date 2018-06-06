Milltown Solstice ceremony to take place during Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí

A celebration of the Summer Solstice will take place this month in Milltown at Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí.

The event will be hosted at the 6,000-year-old Killaclohane Portal Tomb on June 21st; the longest day of the year and the second day of the Kerry Fleadh.

Music, percussion, poetry, a bonfire and a Neolithic druidic ceremony, against the backdrop of Caherconree, will draw on the theme of ‘Reconnecting with the Past’.





Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí, hosted by Milltown-Listry Comhaltas, takes place in Milltown from June 20th to 24th.