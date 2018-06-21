Milltown Hosts Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí – June 21st, 2018

It’s the first time in 11 years that Milltown is hosting one of the most popular cultural events of the year. Jerry spoke to some of the organisers and participants, heard from talented young musicians, Katie Howe and Aoibhe Horan and found out more about what makes Milltown special.
‘Beyond Limits’ – June 20th, June, 2018
On 'In Conversation' this week we hear episodes from the series 'Beyond Limits' which Joe McGill and Connie Broderick produced. In sport athletes entertain us...
That’s Jazz – June 20th, 2018
