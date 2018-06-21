Milltown Hosts Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí – June 21st, 2018

By
Admin
-

It’s the first time in 11 years that Milltown is hosting one of the most popular cultural events of the year. Jerry spoke to some of the organisers and participants, heard from talented young musicians, Katie Howe and Aoibhe Horan and found out more about what makes Milltown special.

