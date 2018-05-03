Millions of euro announced for flood relief measures in Kerry

Millions of euro have been announced for flood relief measures in Kerry.

Tralee, Kenmare, Abbeydorney and Banna are included in the ten-year €1 billion Programme of Investment in Flood Relief Measures, announced today.

Kerry Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae as well as Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin are welcoming the announcement.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Kevin Boxer Moran today announced the first tranche of €257 million in funding for 50 new flood relief schemes nationwide to proceed to detailed design and construction phase.

Four schemes in Kerry have been selected as part of the initial phase of projects – Tralee, Kenmare, Abbeydorney, and Banna.

The Tralee Scheme is estimated to cost in excess of €15 million; Kenmare is expected to cost between €1 and €15 million; while the Abbeydorney and Banna schemes will be less than €1 million each.

A new website, www.floodinfo.ie has been launched where people can view over 300 Flood Risk Management Plans for areas around the country.