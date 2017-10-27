Military Service Pension Applications reveal activities of 154 Kerry men and women during Civil War and War of Independence

Fascinating details and first-hand accounts of 154 Kerry men and women who served in the War of Independence and Civil War have been revealed for the first time.

The information has been released as part of the Irish Defence Forces military archive project, MilitaryArchives.ie.

The latest tranche of information released contains details of military pensions received by men – and women in Cumann na mBan – who, in order to qualify, had to document their activities during the period.

The historical treasure trove details experiences, many graphic in nature, including accounts of killings.

One such account, in a sworn statement made by Michael O’Connell, reveals details of the Castleisland Ambush in which Head Constable William Storey was executed as he was leaving Mass: