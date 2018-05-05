Military re-enactments among events at Listowel Military Tattoo

Military re-enactments will be among the events taking place for the Listowel Military Tattoo this weekend.

The festival began last night with a lecture and continues today and tomorrow, with living history displays and re-enactors at the field on Bridge Road both days.

There’ll be a parade and wreath laying ceremony in the Square at 3pm today, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Irish Defence Forces’ participation in UNIFIL peacekeeping duties in Lebanon.

There’ll also be a battle in the Square on Sunday from 2.30pm.

Also, on Sunday, the Kingdom Comic Fest runs in the Listowel Arms, and an arts and crafts fair in the Seanachaí.

 

 

 

