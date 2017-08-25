Milford Hospice Harvest Fair takes place this Sunday 27th August

Milford Hospice Harvest Fair takes place this Sunday 27th August From 11.00a.m. In the UL Arena at the University of Limerick.  Come and enjoy an array of stalls and attractions, including the Books/Toys and Fancy Good Stalls.  Free admission and ample parking will be available

