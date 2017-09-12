Mike Sheehan (Hard) Ballinakilla and late of Coombaha, Mastergeehy, Waterville

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 7:50pm – followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Killeenleigh, arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Dromod Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital, Caherciveen.