Mike Parkes, Colbert Street, Athea, Co. Limerick and West Wight, Isle of Wight

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, Co. Limerick on Saturday from 5 to 8pm with celebration of his life afterwards. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue.

