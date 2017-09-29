Mike Parkes, Colbert Street, Athea, Co. Limerick and West Wight, Isle of Wight

reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, Co. Limerick on Saturday from 5 to 8pm with celebration of his life afterwards. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue.
Latest News
Gas Networks Ireland confirms pipes for Kerry project damaged
Gas Networks Ireland has confirmed that a number of the pipes used for the 20 million euro gas pipeline extension were damaged while in...
Man due before courts in connection with Rossbeigh car break-ins
A man is due before the courts in connection with a number of thefts from cars at the beach in Rossbeigh over the summer...
Event held to honour Sr Stan
An event has been held in Dublin to mark the decades of work by homelessness and social rights campaigner, Sr Stanislaus Kennedy. The founder of...
Road between Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel reopens
The road between Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel has now reopened to traffic. It had been closed since lunchtime Tuesday when a crane slipped off the road...
Evening Sports Update
ROWING It's double gold for Ireland and the Skibbereen Rowing Club at the World Championships in Florida. Paul O'Donovan retained his lightweight men's single...
Latest Sports
Munster Colleges Football Defeat For Colaiste na Sceilge
Munster Colleges Football U15 B Colaiste na Sceilge 1-9 Abbey CBS 2-9
KDL Fixtures Update
An FAI Junior Cup tie at 8 o’clock tonight begins the weekend for KDL sides. Matches continue tomorrow. John O’Regan reports