Mike-Joe Walsh, Leitrim Hill, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (Feb..11th) from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Latest News
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnan Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
National Coursing Meeting Day One
James O'Connor Reports
Lee Strand Juvenile Finals and Senior Mens Finals
Murt Murphy previews the Lee Strand Juvenile Finals and Senior Mens Finals
