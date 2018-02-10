Mike-Joe Walsh, Leitrim Hill, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (Feb..11th) from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

