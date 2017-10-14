Mike Costello, Addergown, Ballyduff, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Peter and St. Paul’s Parish Church, Ballyduff on Monday at 11 O Clock followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cork University Hospital Charity Foundation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR