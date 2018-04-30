Mid-Kerry rebrands as ‘The Reeks District’

By
radiokerrynews
-
logo via https://twitter.com/reeksdistrict

The mid-Kerry region is to re-brand itself as ‘The Reeks District’.

The re-brand, by the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster, includes a new logo, website, visitor centre and marketing strategy.

The region covers Castlemaine Harbour from Inch to Rossbeigh.

The name is inspired by the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and funded by a €64,480 grant under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

The Reeks District will be relaunched this Friday morning by Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Keel native Brendan Griffin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR