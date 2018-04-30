Mid-Kerry rebrands as ‘The Reeks District’

The mid-Kerry region is to re-brand itself as ‘The Reeks District’.

The re-brand, by the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster, includes a new logo, website, visitor centre and marketing strategy.

The region covers Castlemaine Harbour from Inch to Rossbeigh.

The name is inspired by the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and funded by a €64,480 grant under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

The Reeks District will be relaunched this Friday morning by Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Keel native Brendan Griffin.