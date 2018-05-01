Mid-Kerry gaining international recognition as Ireland’s ‘Lake District’ following re-brand

Mid Kerry is already gaining international recognition as Ireland’s Lake District following a re-brand.

Castlemaine Harbour to Rossbeigh is re-branding itself as ‘The Reeks District’.

The re-brand, by the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster, includes a new logo, website, visitor centre and marketing strategy.

The Reeks District will be relaunched this Friday morning by Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Keel native Brendan Griffin.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on this morning’s Kerry Today, Jens Bachem, chair of the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster said comparisons with The Lake District in the UK have already begun.