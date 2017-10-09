Microsoft signs power purchase agreement for north Kerry windfarm

Technology giant Microsoft has signed an agreement to buy all of the electricity to be produced from a new wind farm in North Kerry.

The company made the announcement this afternoon.

Microsoft Corp have announced a 15-year power purchase agreement with General Electric (GE) to purchase 100 per cent of the energy from its new 37-megawatt Tullahinell wind farm.

The electricity produced will be used to support the growing demand for Microsoft Cloud services from Ireland and specialised integrated batteries will be used on each turbine to capture and store excess energy.

The announcement also includes a deal with Dublin-based energy trading company ElectroRoute.

The move has been welcomed by Sustainable Nation Ireland, the body charged by the Government to grow Ireland as a hub for sustainable investment and business.